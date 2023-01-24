California is still in shortage of eggs

Bácsi Éva

After weeks of the U.S.’s deadliest bird flu outbreak ever, our reporter still found empty shelves in Los Angeles food stores.

“The reason for the shortage is that bird flu continues to ravage farmed bird populations across the U.S.”

– reported the npr.org.

The bird flu has already killed more than 50 million birds nationally. The reason for the high number of bird death is also prevention, as humans kill birds to keep the virus from spreading further.

Scientists believe that the shortage of eggs will continue for another 2-3 months.

 

Vida Virág

