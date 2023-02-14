A ban on visitors was ordered at the Clinical Center in Debrecen

From Tuesday, February 14, a ban on visitors will come into effect in all inpatient departments of both campuses of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center. The provision is valid until revoked.

In order to protect patients, the ban on visits is introduced in the institution as a preventive measure against epidemics based on the decision of the Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office.

From February 14, you are not allowed to visit any of the organizational units providing inpatient care at the University of Debrecen Clinical Center.

However, there are exceptions to the ban:

In addition to providing appropriate protective equipment

– in the case of patients with a serious condition (those who cannot take care of themselves physically, or who suffer from pain that cannot be stopped with medication, or who are in a psychological crisis), the person designated by them,

– the parent/legal representative of the minor/mentally disabled patient (or the person designated by them),

– an adult designated by the mother (continuously during labor and delivery),

– a member of the church or a religious association professionally performing a religious ceremony in accordance with the patient’s religious beliefs may stay with the patient.

In other cases, within the framework of individual fairness, after a risk assessment, the institution considers ensuring the possibility of contact.

The management of the Clinical Center asks for the understanding and cooperation of patients and their relatives!

Photo: Yvett Frank