Debrecen’s air is of objectionable quality according to data from the measuring stations

The air quality has improved in most of the country, according to the data of the map published by the National Center for Public Health (NNK), showing the previous day’s measurements.

The air hygiene index system has four categories: acceptable, objectionable, unhealthy and dangerous.

According to NNK data, the air quality in the Sajó valley in Putnok and Sajószentpéter, as well as in Nyíregyháza and Békéscsaba, is still dangerous due to the concentration of airborne dust.

The air of another four settlements – Kazincbarcika, Miskolc, Kecskemét and Ajka – was classified as unhealthy.

Eight settlements – Mosonmagyaróvár, Tatabánya, Dunaújváros, Százhalombatta, Tököl, Szeged, Eger and Debrecen – have objectionable air quality according to the data from the measuring stations.

According to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service, the northerly wind will pick up on Tuesday and strengthen in places, so further improvement in air quality is expected.

