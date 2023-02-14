Dairy products may soon be cheaper in Hungary

Finally, some good news: if everything is true, the prices of dairy products may soon drop significantly, by as much as 20 percent, and we will have to pay less for milk, butter and cheese in particular, writes Index.

According to the data of the Milk Product Council, the price of butter, cream and cheese has been falling in the European Union for months, which makes it inevitable that the price reduction will reach Hungary as well.

According to RTL Híradó, the average milk purchase price of HUF 222 in December could soon be HUF 180, which corresponds to a 20 percent decrease. Domestic producers cannot ignore all of this either, i.e. they will also be forced to follow Western trends.