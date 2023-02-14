A man fell into a creek along Létai Road in Debrecen

The county disaster management reported that a man fell into a stream on Monday afternoon in Debrecen, on Létai út.

According to the data of the service, the professional firefighters from Debrecen helped the man in trouble with the help of a lifeline. Then they handed him over to the emergency services.

Fire chief lieutenant Nóra Papp-Kunkli also reported on other events from the county.

On Monday morning, a fire broke out in an outbuilding in Hajdúszoboszló, on Malom row. The city’s professional firefighters were alerted, and the fire was extinguished before their arrival.

The unit inspected the building and carried out the finishing works with a water jet.

A puppy fell into a deep shaft yesterday in Tiszavasvári, on Déryné Street. The firefighters of the Tiszavasvár municipality came, lifted the animal out with hand tools, and then handed it over to its owner.

In Hajdúhadház, on Görgey Street, a fire broke out on the floor of a family house, which is why the professional firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény marched. The unit contained the fire using hand tools and a water jet.

There was a fire in an abandoned building on Monday evening in Hosszúpályi, on Bagosi Street. The municipal firefighters of Létavértes and the professional firefighters of Debrecen extinguished the flames with two water jets.