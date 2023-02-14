A man stole antiques from an apartment in Debrecen

A burglary was reported to the police on February 4, 2023. An antique painting, a bronze chandelier, and a chainsaw, worth more than half a million forints, disappeared from a residential building in Debrecen.

The investigators conducted a partial on-site inspection and data collection and then interviewed witnesses. In less than a week, a man who could be linked to the burglary came into their sights. An arrest warrant was issued against the 41-year-old local resident, who was caught by the Debrecen patrol on February 10, 2023.

The man was brought to the police station, where the prosecutors interrogated him as a suspect. He made a detailed confession.

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department launched an investigation against him due to the well-founded suspicion of having committed the crime of theft. At the current stage of the proceedings, he can defend himself.

police.hu