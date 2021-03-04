Measures of the last 24 hours in Hajdú-Bihar

Hajdú-Bihar county police officers have acted at the scene of three road traffic accidents involving personal injuries in the last 24 hours, one of which ended in a serious injury and two of which resulted in a minor injury.



The police officers caught 16 people, seven of whom were convicted of a crime, five on the basis of a circular against them, and four foreigners for illegal stay in the country.

Police arrested 19 people, 12 of them on suspicion of committing a crime. Security measures were taken in 11 cases.

police.hu