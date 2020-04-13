Big Forest Park and the Five Acre Wood Playground are Closed

In order to contain the further spread of the coronavirus epidemic, the Big Forest Park including the Frog Pond and surrounded by a fence, as well as the Five Acre Wood playground have been closed to visitors by its maintainer, the Municipality of Debrecen from 10 April 2020.

Parallel to the restrictions, increased public space surveillance will be ordered around the Great Forest Stadium.

The aim of the measures taken is to prevent mass gatherings in the areas mentioned above, which could be expected due to the spring weather and thus would increase the chance of spreading the virus. The restriction is expected to last until midnight on Easter Monday.

