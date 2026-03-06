A time capsule was placed at the base of the tower cross of the Greek Catholic Cathedral in Debrecen, which is currently under renovation. The cross was blessed by Archbishop-Metropolitan Fülöp Kocsis.

During a press briefing before the placement, it was recalled that during last year’s renovation, experts had discovered a 1908 time capsule at the top of the tower, beneath the cross. The document inside, dated November 19, 1908, was in remarkably good condition and preserved valuable information about the construction of the first Greek Catholic church in Debrecen. It was created by János Máthéi, a tinsmith contractor, who recorded not only the day the cross was installed but also the names of the craftsmen and attendees involved in the construction.

The current renovation, which began in 2023, included reinstalling the restored cross and placing a new time capsule at the same location as the original. The cross base, made of red copper, was polished, repaired, and covered with gold sheets after priming.

The new capsule contains copies of the documents from 1908, as well as a memorandum detailing the history of the Greek Catholic parish and cathedral in Debrecen. The document also notes the cathedral’s elevation to its current status in 2015 with the establishment of the Greek Catholic Metropolis, and the necessity of a full restoration after more than a century. The renovation has been funded by the Hungarian government and donations from parishioners.

Debrecen Mayor László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP) also included a message for future generations, highlighting the city’s multi-denominational heritage and the cooperative spirit among its communities. Following the briefing, the time capsule and tower cross were placed atop the scaffolded cathedral tower with the personal involvement of Archbishop-Metropolitan Fülöp Kocsis.

Picture: illustartion.