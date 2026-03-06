Portraits and diary fragments: Doina Cornea exhibition opens in Debrecen

An exhibition titled “Portraits and Diary Fragments” opened on March 3 at the second-floor gallery of the Méliusz Juhász Péter Central Library in Debrecen, presenting the artworks and personal reflections of Romanian dissident Doina Cornea.

The exhibition showcased drawings, paintings, and excerpts from her private diaries, offering insight not only into her public role as a prominent opponent of the Nicolae Ceaușescu dictatorship but also into her inner spiritual journey. Cornea, a respected university lecturer and literary translator, became an emblematic figure of resistance in Romania after her protests were broadcast by Radio Free Europe during the 1980s, which led to the loss of her job and constant surveillance by the Securitate.

The Debrecen exhibition, co-curated by her son Leontin Horațiu Iuhas, focused on the personal and artistic dimensions of her life, highlighting the spiritual and moral struggles that shaped her work. Open to visitors until March 31, the exhibition offered a deeper look into the life of a woman who remained committed to her principles even in the most difficult years of dictatorship.