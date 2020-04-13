A cold front arrives on Monday; however, in the second half of the week, warm, spring weather comes back.

Monday will be cloudy. In the afternoon, rain and wind are expected. The lowest temperatures will be between 7-12 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 20-26 Celsius degrees.

Tuesday morning will also be cloudy; rain is expected in the afternoon. At night, there will be 2-8 Celsius degrees, while during the day, 9-13 Celsius degrees are expected.

Wednesday will be sunny; no precipitation is expected. The lowest temperatures will be around -4 and 2 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 20-24 Celsius degrees.

Thursday will also be sunny. At night, the temperatures will be between -4 and 4 Celsius degrees, while during the day, there will be 20-24 Celsius degrees.

Friday will be sunny; no precipitation is expected. The lowest temperatures will be between 2-8 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 22-26 Celsius degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and windy. At night, the temperatures will be around 4-10 Celsius degrees, while during the day, there will be 15-20 Celsius degrees.

Sunday is to be cloudy. The lowest temperatures will be around 1-10 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 15-20 Celsius degrees.

Source: mti.hu