The elderly pensioner was sedated and then he drowned in a bathtub – the case continues at the Debrecen Court

The General Prosecutor’s Office of Debrecen proposed a sentence of life imprisonment against the woman who, with the help of her young friend, sedated and then drowned an elderly male acquaintance in a bathtub.

According to the verdict, the defendant regularly provided sexual services to the elderly man, who had her own key to the apartment. In February 2022, the woman found out that the man had obtained a larger amount of money, so she and her nephew decided to get it. According to their plan, they showed up at the man’s apartment that same day, in the evening, who was already heavily intoxicated. Taking advantage of the man’s condition and inattention, the woman mixed 7 powdered sedatives into his glass full of wine and drank it. When the victim became intoxicated due to alcohol and drugs, the perpetrators began searching for the money. In the meantime, however, the man came to his senses and held them accountable by shouting. The defendants then dragged the defenseless man into the bathroom and drowned him in the bathtub.

The Nyíregyháza District Court sentenced the defendants to 20-20 years in prison and 10-10 years of banning from public affairs for the crime of murder committed for profit and harming a defenseless person.

The prosecutor appealed against the first-instance verdict for the aggravation of the imposed punishment, while the defendants and their lawyers appealed primarily for a different classification and secondarily for the mitigation of the punishment.

The General Prosecutor’s Office of Debrecen proposed a significant aggravation against the woman, that the sentence of the court is changed to life imprisonment. About his partner, he made a motion to uphold the verdict, since in his opinion the 20-year-old man would not have committed the crime alone, but he played a decisive role in suffocating the victim in the tub, therefore his punishment is proportionate and necessary, there is no legal reason to mitigate it.

In the second instance, the Debrecen Board of Judges decides the case.

(ugyeszseg.hu)