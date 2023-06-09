Due to an accident, tram 1 runs in two sections in Debrecen

Two cars collided in Debrecen, on Simonyi út, near Lisznyai utca. The city’s professional firefighters de-energized the vehicles in which only the drivers were traveling. Due to the accident, tram 1 runs in two sections, DKV announced.

Section 1: Great station– Nagyerdei boulevard– Great station

Section 2: Medgyessy Promenade – Aquaticum – Medgyessy Promenade

Tram service is suspended between Aquaticum and Nagyerdei körút.

Line tickets validated at the start of the journey can also be used after transfers, but they must be validated on both vehicles, the transport company warned.