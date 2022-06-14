Mediaworks is also closing its printing house in Debrecen

In the unfavorable economic environment, Mediaworks, which is pushing the government’s propaganda, is “further optimizing” its operations, reducing the company’s unused printing capacity and closing the two least modern of its five printing works in Veszprém and Debrecen.

They added that inflation, escaped paper and energy prices, and growing supply chain problems have also put the Mediaworks Group in a “difficult financial position”.

At the same time, the announcement indicated that Mediaworks would continue to fulfill its contractual obligations to its business partners in full in the future through its three printing houses.

debreceninap.hu