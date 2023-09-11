The road renovation of Segner tér begins

On September 11 – Monday – after the morning traffic peak, the road renovation of Segner tér will begin on the section between Kishegyesi út and Hatvan utca.

The road renovation works will begin on the side of the city center (Hatvan utca), with the closure of the accelerator and outer straight lane there, the Debrecen municipality informed.

During the construction, the bus stop on the side of Segner tér facing Tócóskert (the stop called “Nyugati utca”) will also be completely rebuilt. During this period, the buses stop at temporarily designated places.

The renovation works of the part of Segner tér between Kishegyesi út and Hatvan utca will be completed by the end of October, depending on the weather conditions, but the contractor will do everything possible to complete the work as soon as possible and return the affected section to traffic.

Motorists are asked, if possible, to avoid Segner tere from September 11 until the works are completed.

During the construction period, temporary traffic restrictions and road closures are to be expected, so we ask that those who do, do not drive out of habit, but in accordance with the posted temporary road signs!

(Debreceni Nap)