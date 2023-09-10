Gábor Reisz’s Film Explanation of Everything Won an Award at the Venice Film Festival

Orizzonti’s selection usually includes films that represent the latest trends in their aesthetics and expression.

Gábor Reisz’s film entitled Explanation for Everything won the main prize in the Orizzonti category at the Venice Film Festival.

“Winning an award from the international community means the world to us, especially now. As you know, independent filmmakers and projects are in a difficult situation in Hungary today. Therefore, if you are allowed, I ask you to follow the Hungarian talents and help them on their way with your attention” – said the director in his acceptance speech after receiving the award, according to Filmtett.ro.

The movie Explanation for Everything, which is Reisz’s third feature film (There is something strange and inexplicable, Bad Poems), had its international premiere at the Venice International Film Festival’s “Orizzonti” (Horizons) section. Orizzonti’s selection usually includes films that represent the latest trends in their aesthetics and expression.

Gáspár Adonyi-Walsh, István Znamenák, András Rusznák, Rebeka Hatházi, Eliza Sodró, Lilla Kizlinger and Krisztina Urbanovits can be seen in the main roles. The director and screenwriter of the film is Gábor Reisz, the co-screenwriter is Éva Schulze. The producer is Júlia Berkes, the co-producer is Mátyás Prikler, and the executive producers are Viktória Petrányi, Eszter Gyárfás, Kornél Mundruczó and Judit Sós. The cinematographer is Kristóf Becsey, the editors are Vanda Gorácz and Gábor Reisz. The film was produced by Proton Cinema and MPhilms with the support of AVF – Slovak Audiovisual Fund. Explanation for Everything will be released in Hungarian cinemas on October 5th, distributed by Cirko Film.





24.hu