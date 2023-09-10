Death Toll of the Earthquake in Morocco Has Risen Above 1,000

There are already 1,037 dead and 1,200 injured after the earthquake that shook Morocco at 11:00 local time on Friday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Atlas Mountains, 71 kilometers southwest of Marrakech at a depth of 18.5 kilometers. The main earthquake was around 7 on the Richter scale, which was followed just twenty minutes later by another significant one, around 5.3, southwest of the original location. Referring to the army’s statement, the Associated Press wrote that Morocco’s King Mohammed VI. ordered the armed forces to mobilize air and ground assets, special search and rescue teams and set up a surgical hospital. According to the news agency, the measure indicates the enormous scale of the disaster. At the same time, despite offers of help from all over the world, the Moroccan government has not officially requested help, but this is necessary in order to be able to deploy foreign rescue teams, writes the Guardian.

theguardian.com

pixabay