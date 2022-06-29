Orbán Receives Vietnamese Parliamentary Speaker

Global
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Orbán Receives Vietnamese Parliamentary Speaker

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán received Vuong Dinh Hue, Speaker of the Vietnamese National Assembly, at his office on Tuesday. The officials discussed deepening bilateral co-operation.

 

The Vietnamese speaker congratulated Orbán on his landslide election victory, telling the prime minister that the result showed the government put the interests of the Hungarian people first. Judit Varga, the justice minister, Péter Szijjártó, the minister of foreign affairs and trade, and János Csák, the minister of culture and innovation, also attended the meeting. It was noted that each year 200 Vietnamese students have the chance to study in Hungary, and the trade volume of the two countries is on an upswing. Bilateral cooperation may be deepened in the areas of military security and industry, tourism, agriculture and pharmaceuticals, he said.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Air China to Re-Launch Beijing-Budapest Flight

Tóháti Zsuzsa

21 Dead Bodies Found After a Teenager Party in South Africa

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary to Provide HuF 4 M Aid to Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan Province

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *