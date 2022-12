Legendary actor Jeff Bridges will receive the Critics Choice Association Lifetime Achievement Award in January 2023.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today that legendary actor Jeff Bridges, a past Critics Choice Award winner who currently stars in the FX drama series The Old Man, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, airing live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

– Virág Vida –