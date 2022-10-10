The autumn weather continues in Debrecen with lots of sunshine

The mostly sunny, dry autumn weather will continue this week, although minor showers may occur. The highest temperature will be between 15 and 20 degrees, it will be slightly warmer towards the end of the week. The lowest night temperature is usually between 5 and 11 degrees, but it can be colder in the northern valleys, and patches of mist and fog may form at dawn – according to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Monday, the veil cloud will continue to grow from the southwest, and it will also thicken especially in Transdanubia, so there are also likely periods of heavy clouds, while moving towards the northeast, the sun will dominate more and more. Small, insignificant rain cannot be ruled out in some places. The southeast and east winds are brisk, sometimes accompanied by strong gusts in Alpokalján. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 16 and 21 degrees.

On Tuesday, in addition to scattered frontal clouds, you can expect longer or shorter periods of sunshine. There may be light rain or drizzle in some places. There may be patches of mist and fog in the morning. For the most part, the air movement remains moderate. The lowest night temperature is usually between 5 and 11 degrees but it can be colder in the northern valleys. The highest daytime temperature is between 16 and 21 degrees.

On Wednesday, in addition to cumulus and veil clouds, longer or shorter periods of sunshine are expected, and there may be light rain and showers in some places. Patches of mist and fog may form in the morning. The north, northeast wind may only intensify in some places. The lowest night temperature is usually between 5 and 11 degrees, but it can be colder in the northern valleys. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 15 and 20 degrees.

On Thursday, in addition to cumulus and veil clouds, several hours of sunshine are likely, but significant precipitation is not expected. At dawn, mist and fog may form in some places. The wind from the north, northeast, and then southeast in the Transdanubia region may pick up from time to time. The lowest night temperature is usually between 5 and 10 degrees, but it can be colder in less cloudy regions protected from the wind. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 15 and 20 degrees.

On Friday, there may be more or less sunshine, but veil clouds and then thicker clouds will arrive from the west and northwest. There is a greater chance of rain and showers in places in the northwestern and northern parts of the country. Patches of fog may form by dawn. The southerly wind may pick up in northern Transdanubia. The lowest night temperature is typically between 5 and 11 degrees, but it can be colder in the northern valleys. The highest daytime temperature is expected to be between 14 and 20 degrees.

On Saturday, in addition to cumulus and veil clouds, the sun can usually shine for several hours. There is a greater chance of rain and showers in some places in the northeastern part of the country. At dawn, mist and fog may form in some places. In some places, the south and southwest wind may pick up. The lowest night temperature is usually between 4 and 12 degrees, and the highest daytime temperature is likely between 16 and 21 degrees.

On Sunday, there is a prospect of partly cloudy weather, with more or less sunshine. Rain and showers may occur in some places. By dawn, fog may form in several places. Sometimes the south wind picks up. The lowest night temperature is usually between 5 and 12 degrees, and the highest daytime temperature is between 17 and 23 degrees.

MTI