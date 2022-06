The 19th FINA World Championship will be held in Debrecen from June 14 to June 28, 2022.

Participants in the organization can travel free of charge on the tram, trolleybus, and bus services of DKV Zrt. by presenting their accreditation card from the start of operations on Tuesday, June 14 to the closing on Tuesday, June 28, DKV announced.

debreceninap.hu