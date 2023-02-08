Change in traffic order in front of Csapó utca 82 in Debrecen

Debreceni Vater Works Zrt. has determined that there is no fault in the network operated by Debrecen due to the subsidence of the road in front of Csapó utca 82 in Debrecen. The reason for the subsidence of the roadway will therefore be revealed by the municipality.

To this end, the following temporary traffic order was introduced on Tuesday, February 7, 2023: in the afternoon of Csapó utca 82, the parking lot and the traffic lane on the even side of the street were closed, traffic takes place on the opposite traffic and parking lane.

Given the current closure of Rakovszky Street and its expected reopening at the end of the week, the concrete excavation work will begin on February 13, 2023 (Monday), after the morning traffic peak.

We ask those who come here not to drive out of habit, but to take into account the temporary traffic order!

Debrecen City Hall