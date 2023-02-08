Civaqua is at 60 percent: The compensating reservoir on Vezér Street has been completed – video

The Civaqua program, designed to solve the water supply of the Big Forest and the Erdőspuszták, has reached an important stage, according to the Facebook post of the mayor of Debrecen.

László Papp shared a video about the completion of the balancing reservoir in Vezér Street. The lake covers 1.2 hectares, 22,000 cubic meters of land were excavated for the bed. Deputy Mayor Ákos Balázs previously spoke about the fact that the reservoir will also serve welfare purposes and will be an interesting spot of color for the neighborhood.

According to the mayor, the first phase of the Civaqua program, implemented with HUF 15.7 billion EU support, is already 60 percent ready.



The generally stated goal of the project is the replacement of water from the Tócó watercourse located west of Debrecen, the reduction of harmful effects on surface waters through the water supply from the Keleti main canal, primarily the mitigation of water shortages, the improvement of the water management situation in the region, and the increase of the utilization of natural water resources by bringing water from the Keleti main canal into the region. The necessary water supply can be provided from the water supply of the Keleti main canal.

