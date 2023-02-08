A teenager from Hajdúhadháza robbed a man sleeping on a bench in Debrecen

On the night of February 3, 2023, the staff of the Cívis Közterületi Támogotá Subszélectné in downtown Debrecen identified a man behaving suspiciously. The resident of Hajdúhadháza was held accountable, during which it was revealed that the bag he had was stolen from a man sleeping on a bench not long before. The officers searched for the victim, and the suspected perpetrator was arrested.

The detectives interrogated the 18-year-old man and then took him into criminal custody. He confessed. The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Department initiated proceedings against him on the well-founded suspicion of having committed the crime of theft.

debreceninap.hu