Video: the car camera of the Debrecen police recorded serious violations

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Video: the car camera of the Debrecen police recorded serious violations

Fines were imposed in both cases.

On January 30, 2023, the District Commissioners of the Debrecen Police Department were driving on Szabó Pál Street when a car drove out in front of them from Skalnitzky Street. The officers stopped the driver and then imposed an on-the-spot fine against him.

On February 2, 2023, the driver of a pickup truck surprised the patrolmen at the intersection of Wesselényi and Vágóhíd streets. The man waited at the red light, then suddenly drove across the road despite the forbidden sign. The driver of the vehicle collected a HUF 50,000 administrative fine and eight penalty points due to his carelessness.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

A teenager from Hajdúhadháza robbed a man sleeping on a bench in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Video: the car camera of the Debrecen police recorded serious violations

Bácsi Éva

The police in Debrecen is looking for thieves

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *