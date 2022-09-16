Katalin Novák appointed the new professors of the University of Debrecen

As of September, the University of Debrecen has 12 new professors. The new university professors received their appointment from the President of the Republic, Katalin Novák, at a ceremony held in the Sándor Palace on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the President of the Republic handed over her appointments to more than 100 new university professors. Among them are the teachers of the University of Debrecen.

264/2022 of the President of the Republic was published in the 143rd issue of the Magyar Közlöny. (IX.5.) KE decision on appointed university professors.

Based on this, 12 lecturers of the University of Debrecen were appointed university professors from September 1, the list of appointed teachers is available at this link.

hirek.unideb.hu