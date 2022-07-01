Let us celebrate Independence Day together at the American Corner (in Méliusz Library on Bem Square).

Date: Tuesday (July 5th) 5:00 pm

Venue: American Corner Debrecen (19/D Bee square)

Program: Independence Day at the American Corner Debrecen.

The usual Tuesday afternoon English Conversation Club will take place in the form of a grand “birthday party” with food, drinks, music, games, as well as plenty of opportunity to socialize.

AC Debrecen will provide the food (hot dogs and one type of dessert, as well as soft drinks), and they invite guests to contribute (optionally) with a salad or dessert. (Vegan and/or glute-free options would be particularly welcome.)

Due to the capacity limitations of the venue, for this event, they ask you to register by sending them an email at debrecenac@gmail.com.