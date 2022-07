Eighty people, including 14 researchers from the University of Debrecen (DE), won the title of Doctor of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in 2021. On Tuesday, the researchers who summarized their outstanding scientific work in a doctoral thesis and successfully defended it was able to receive the certificate certifying the acquisition of the prestigious title at a ceremony organized in the Ballroom of the MTA Headquarters.

The list of new academic doctors can be found on hirek.unideb.hu.