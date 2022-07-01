Tribute to the renowned agricultural professor at the University of Debrecen

The Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen remembered his school-creating teacher. On the occasion of the 82nd anniversary of the death of academician Kálmán Kerpely, former director of the economic academy in Debrecen, the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management doctoral school and professional college paid tribute by laying a wreath on the Böszörményi út campus.

After the festive speeches, the participants of the commemoration placed their wreaths at the statue of Kálmán Kerpely in the park of the Böszörményi út campus of the University of Debrecen.

hirek.inideb.hu