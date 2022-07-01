Management appointments at the University of Debrecen

Vice-rector, dean, and director-general assignments were handed over at the University of Debrecen. The credentials were handed over by Rector Zoltán Szilvássy and Chancellor Zoltán Bács on Thursday in the Rector’s Council Room of the Main Building of the University of Debrecen.

As of July 1, the rector of the University of Debrecen will be assisted by József Tőzsér, vice-chancellor responsible for life sciences, and Endre Harsányi, vice-chancellor responsible for agricultural and food science development.

For the next five years, the Faculty of Economics will be headed by professor Veronika Fenyves, and professor András Hajdu, dean of the Faculty of Informatics, has been appointed for another three years.

Gyöngyi Karácsony is the director-general of the University of Debrecen University and National Library. At its June 23rd meeting, the Senate of the University of Debrecen decided on higher management assignments, which were also supported by the board of trustees of the foundation that maintains the institution.

hirek.unideb.hu