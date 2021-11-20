Semmelweis University 55th Best Globally in Cardiovascular Systems

Local News University
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Semmelweis University 55th Best Globally in Cardiovascular Systems

Semmelweis University has improved its positions in several areas in the US News Best Global Universities 2022 ranking, the university said on Friday.

The university improved 32 places and stood at 55th place in the subject ranking of cardiac and cardiovascular systems, the statement added.

The university improved its position by 24 places and was ranked at 121st place globally in endocrinology and metabolism, at 321st place in biology and biochemistry, 202nd place in cell biology, 200th place in clinical medicine, 345th place in molecular biology and genetics, 324th place in neuroscience and behaviour, and 218th place in oncology, the statement said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Two cars collided in Debrecen, at the intersection of Veres Péter utca and Vámospércsi út

Bácsi Éva

The prosecutor’s office is appealing against a case of domestic violence in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Trains on the Debrecen line are still delayed

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *