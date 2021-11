The traffic accident affects the schedule of tram 1.

During the police scene investigation, tram 1 runs in three stages – DKV Zrt. has written.

Section 1: Nagyállomás – Kálvin square – Grand Station

Section 2: Kálvin square – Bem square – Kálvin square Section

3: Bem square – Bem square

Tram 1 in the direction of Nagyállomás does not currently affect the stop called Honvéd utca.

DKV