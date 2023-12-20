End of the semester gala concert at the University of Debrecen

At the end of the semester gala concert, the students of the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen performed in front of the audience and showed their talent in the Liszt Hall. The students performed contemporary hits from domestic and foreign artists as well as those released a few decades ago.



Guitarists, bassists, drummers, keyboardists, and singers all took the stage at the regular end-of-the-semester gala concert of the Faculty of Music. The popular music course is available to all university students, so anyone who has a certain amount of musical experience and feels the desire and ability to play music could also complete the three-month course this semester, the final chords of which could be heard by the audience on Sunday evening.

For more than six years, the course has been open to young people interested in popular music from any faculty of the institution. Students can learn about the vocal technique used in light music styles, the use of instruments, electronics related to the use of instruments, the specifics of orchestral work, and the technical and musical requirements of live concerts.

A total of twenty-nine university students took part in the most recent course, and they showed at the gala concert how much they had improved in recent months. This time too, the young people performed a real cavalcade of styles, playing blues, rock, pop and, of course, classic ballads.

Kálmán Kapusi, the head of the institute, emphasized in the evening that the course is becoming more and more popular every year and, based on experience, foreign students are becoming more and more active.

A significant part of our participants are foreign students, so this evening is also spent in a truly multicultural atmosphere. A community is built that is held together and strengthened by love and dedication to music. It is a joy to see how seriously the young people take their task, they see an opportunity in being on stage and of course they burn with the desire to show their talent. The fact that the number of applications increases every year, as well as the outstanding interest in our new light music basic course, shows very well how much demand there is for university-level light music education within the institution and nationally

– said the director of the institute.

In his speech before the concert, Kálmán Kapusi emphasized that in parallel with the start of the contemporary popular music bachelor’s program, it will be possible for students in other faculties and institutes of the university to improve their knowledge of popular music in the optional course. He also reminded us that it is an extraordinary motivation for the students of the course to be able to go on stage at the Campus Festival and the yoUDay University opening show.

At the gala concert, in addition to Hungarian songs, foreign compositions were also played, including songs by LGT, Csilla Auth, Lady Gaga, Jamie Miller and Adele. Similar to the previous concerts, the students of Rocksuli in Debrecen also participated in the productions.

