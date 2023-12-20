With the integration of the Clinical Center, education and research will also be developped in Debrecen

In November, the largest restructuring of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, the integration that lasted almost three years, was completed, thus creating one of the country’s most important health institutions. The integration not only created the conditions for better quality healing work than before but also improved the teaching and research activities of the University of Debrecen. As a result, several new training rooms were created, two of which were handed over at the Infectology Clinic.

As a result of the integration process that began on January 1, 2021, a Clinical Center consisting of twenty-five clinics was created, with the participation of 7,700 workers, with more than 3,500 patient beds. One of Hungary’s largest medical institutions is responsible for the care of more than three million people

– recalled Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center, at the ceremony.

The professor added that the Department of Infectious Diseases had a prominent role in the integration, where new wards equipped with special air technology were created and a modern patient monitoring monitor system was installed. He emphasized that the trained specialists of the clinic have indelible merits in the effective treatment of epidemics, which is nationally and internationally recognized by the Clinical Center.

In addition to the Infectology Clinic, several other clinical units on the Kenézy Gyula Campus also joined the teaching and research activities of the University of Debrecen.

For high-quality training, it was essential to modernize the infrastructural conditions and create an educational room. The developments were supported from the beginning by the Faculty of General Medicine. As a result of the collaboration, we can ensure the educational role of the Kenézy Gyula Campus and its development

– highlighted Zoltán Szabó, vice-chancellor and president of the Clinical Center.

László Mátyus, dean of the Faculty of General Medicine, also emphasized the importance of cooperation.

One of the important steps in the joint work of the faculty and the Clinical Center is the design and renovation of the teaching rooms. We were able to work together effectively so that departments connected to clinics could carry out their tasks under suitable conditions. An educational infrastructure has been created that enables the organization of even small group education without any problems

– said the dean.

István Várkonyi, director of the Infectious Disease Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, said that the two classrooms handed over on Tuesday are named after their great predecessors, Dénes Münnich and Lajos Dalmi, who led infectious disease for decades, not only in patient care and the treatment of epidemics at that time but also in they have also earned invaluable merits in education.

In the last few months, several teaching rooms have been created or renovated on the Kenézy Gyula Campus, where seminars, practical training and consultations are held for Hungarian and English-language medical students.

In addition to the two renovated classrooms handed over on Tuesday at the Infectology Clinic, five rooms for teaching were created in the central building and three at the Psychiatry and Psychotherapy Clinic.

(unideb.hu)