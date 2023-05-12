New aspects in building engineering – professional day at the Faculty of Engineering

A Building Engineering Professional Day was held at the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen on Thursday. At the conference of the Department of Building Mechanics and Facilities Engineering, which was accompanied by a trade show, 21 companies dealing with air and climate technology, heating technology, water supply, control and measurement technology, and the automation of building mechanical systems presented their innovations.



At the meeting, 12 professional presentations were given on the topics of water supply, heating technology and ventilation technology, which were mainly followed by building engineering students. The majority of the exhibiting companies have been in contact with the Department of Mechanical and Facilities Engineering of the University of DebrecenFaculty of Engineering for many years, their employees regularly participate in the training as instructors and also provide space for the students’ mandatory six-week internship.

– The aim of the event is for our second-, third- and fourth-year students to get to know first-hand the activities and innovations of the participating companies and to create a relationship with them, which they can use on many occasions in the future, for example during the preparation of theses, internships or even semester assignments. Such a relationship is not only important when choosing a topic, but also when preparing theses, because in addition to the internal consultant, an external consultant is also needed – explained Tünde Kalmár, Associate Professor of the Department of Building Mechanics and Facilities Engineering, Faculty of Engineering

– The university unit, which has been in existence since 1991, has always maintained a close relationship with representatives of companies interested in the field, with their cooperation approximately 1,300 theses, more than 200 diploma theses and 49 engineering theses were created. Almost 1,500 students were helped to establish a professional foundation for their future, added Imre Csáky, Associate Professor of the Department of Building and Facilities Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering.

He said that at the exhibition accompanying the event, the companies also presented new technologies and equipment from the areas of air-conditioning technology, heating technology, water supply, control and measurement technology, and the automation of building mechanical systems, which the available number of university hours does not allow the presentation of for instructors.

Due to the energy crisis that characterizes today and the problems related to sustainability, the role of building engineering in society has increased in value these days. Specialists who deal with this are paying more and more attention, for example, to the development of modern heating technologies, to improving the efficiency of solar panels and heat pumps. In order to ensure the supply of professionals, these innovations must also be incorporated into university education, which is a goal well served by the Building Mechanics Professional Day

– emphasized Zoltán Gyurkovics, president of the Building Mechanics Section of the Hungarian Chamber of Engineers.

At the Faculty of Engineering, building mechanics is one of the specializations of the mechanical engineering basic course, so anyone who wants to become a building mechanic must apply as a mechanical engineer. For many years, 20-30 people have been choosing the building engineering specialization in BSc education full-time. You can also specialize in building mechanics at the correspondence department, where the number of employees is approximately 10 per year. Those with a BSc degree in building mechanics can continue their studies in the MSc program in facility engineering. They can choose from three specializations: building mechanics, building energy and building operation. Every year, 15-20 people start their studies at the MSc level.

Ákos Lakatos, the head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Facilities Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering, added: he is proud that the majority of the participants in the bachelor’s program find the workplace where they want to work after obtaining their diploma already in the last semester. Their master’s students all work in the profession.

unideb.hu