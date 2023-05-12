Agricultural student from Debrecen in the FAO board

A Ph.D. student of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen was elected as a member of the scientific advisory board of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. The focus of Ayaz Mukarram Shaikh’s research is the development of innovative, functional and sustainable food products.

The Ph.D. student of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen and the Doctoral School of Nutrition and Food Science was selected from among 500 young researchers in the 16-person panel, commissioned by the World Food Forum (WFF) for the period 2023-2025 during this period, it supports the work of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Membership is recognition of my work and research, but also a huge responsibility. It is a unique opportunity for me to develop new scientific relationships, share my research results and further develop professionally. As a member of the board, my task is to use my ideas and insights related to sustainable food systems to help develop policies and strategies that affect the global food system. The mandate of this team of young scientists is to develop innovative solutions to the challenges affecting the world’s food supply and to draw the attention of political decision-makers, those interested in agriculture, and the public to these issues

– said Ayaz Mukarram Shaikh.

The young researcher talked about his future plans: he wants to be a member of the research community of the University of Debrecen and the Faculty of Agriculture for many more years.

Every two years, the scientific board prepares a report on policy issues related to the transformation of agri-food systems affecting young people. The group of young researchers, in cooperation with FAO’s partners and scientific network, supports the more effective operation of the international organization with its proposals.

It is a huge achievement that our student can represent India and Hungary together at the FAO World Food Forum, where, among other things, he can help solve global and local problems related to food and agriculture. The success of Ayaz Mukarram Shaikh shows that we are on the right track, we can provide competitive knowledge and mentoring support to our students at an international level

– added Béla Kovács, the young researcher’s supervisor, general deputy dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Science and Environmental Management, head of the Institute of Food Science.

The members of the scientific body were presented in the framework of a hybrid conference at the headquarters of the UN and the headquarters of the FAO in Italy.

unideb.hu