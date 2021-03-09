XXII. Mobility Fair – Online Erasmus Days

The current situation cannot stop us, we are bringing you the Foreign Affairs Fair for the XXII. time. As the situation requires, we adapt!

The focus of this year’s Fair is on the opportunities provided by the Erasmus+ program, which you can hear more about during the presentation by the colleagues of the International Relations Office. Come and listen to our presentations, ask your questions and make sure this is the last encouraging drop in your glass to get into something unforgettable.

You have two days, depending on the language you want to hear the information in:

HUNGARIAN presentation: March 17th, 2021. 16:00

ENGLISH presentation: March 18th, 2021. 16:00

Location: Webex