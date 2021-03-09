Dogs Attack Three-Year-Old Child in Újléta

A three-year-old boy got seriously injured when the family’s dogs attacked him in the garden of their house, the press office of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters confirmed to MTI on Monday night.

According to the available information, after the attack on Sunday afternoon, the little boy was taken by an ambulance helicopter to Kenézy Hospital of the University of Debrecen.



The ambulance service had previously reported that the child suffered severe bite injuries and had to undergo surgery several times.

The Hajdúhadháza Police Headquarters has initiated proceedings in the case for serious misconduct caused by negligence, the police said.



