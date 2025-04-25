Students of the Faculty of Informatics visited Prague within the framework of the Pannonia Scholarship Program

​Students from the Faculty of Informatics at the University of Debrecen recently participated in a three-day study trip to Prague under the Pannónia Scholarship Program. This short-term group mobility initiative is open to both students and staff and aims to enhance international collaboration and knowledge exchange.

​

The program was closely aligned with the popular course on 3D printing and modeling. The group of fourteen students and two faculty members spent the majority of their time at the Czech Technical University in Prague, a key partner in the university’s mobility programs.​

During their visit, they had the opportunity to learn about the Faculty of Information Technology’s programs and semester-long mobility options. Professor Jirina Scholtzova presented valuable student projects, and the group toured the 3DPrintLab, where custom-built printers serve not only course participants but also anyone in need of 3D printed objects for various projects.​

The study tour also included visits to the National Library of Technology, known for its unique architecture, and the Steel Art Museum, where students viewed models made from recycled metal, serving as inspiration for 3D modeling. They also explored public art installations in Prague, such as the Dancing House and the rotating Kafka head sculpture, to connect real-world examples with their studies in 3D modeling and printing.​

Additionally, the group visited the Prusa Research demonstration lab in Prague, where over 600 3D printers are used to manufacture parts for the company’s printers from various filaments. They had the chance to see the first 3D printer built by founder Jozef Prusa, as well as the latest technological developments.​

Beyond the academic visits, the three-day trip included free time for sightseeing, exploring the Old Town, and sampling Czech beers. According to Associate Professor Marianna Zichar, one of the trip organizers, such short-term mobility programs not only provide opportunities for acquiring knowledge and experiences but also serve as excellent preparation for longer-term mobility programs.​

For more information about the University of Debrecen’s mobility programs, visit the International Office’s website.

(unideb.hu)​