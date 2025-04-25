Reconstruction of Nyugati Street: changes to twenty bus routes in Debrecen

From the start of operations on Monday, April 28, 2025, until the end of operations on Sunday, June 15, due to traffic congestion caused by road construction work, the routes of buses traveling through Nyugati Street and toward the Intercity Bus Terminal will be modified.

The following bus routes will operate on detour routes during this period:

10/10Y, 14, 25/125, 25Y/125Y, 34, 35, 35Y, 36, 42, 45, 46/46H/46Y, 60, 71/71A, and 146.

Detour routes and affected stops:

Routes 25/125, 25Y/125Y, and 45:

Detour: Original route – Segner Square (outer stop) – Hatvan Street – Tisza István Street – Széchenyi Street – back to original route.

Skipped stops: Segner Square (trolleybus stop), Intercity Bus Terminal.

These buses will stop at Segner Square’s outer stop on Route 35.

Routes 34, 35, 35E, 35Y, and 36:

Detour: Original route – Pesti Street – Segner Square (outer stop) – Hatvan Street – Tisza István Street – Széchenyi Street – Nyugati Street – Segner Square terminal.

Skipped stops: Segner Square (trolleybus stop), Intercity Bus Terminal, Tisza István Street, Hatvan Street.

These buses will stop at the outer stop on Segner Square (on Route 35), Hatvan Street stop (on Tisza István Street), Széchenyi Street stop (on Széchenyi Street), and Intercity Bus Terminal stop (on Széchenyi Street).

Routes 46/46H/46Y and 146:

Detour: Original route – Segner Square (outer stop) – Hatvan Street – Tisza István Street – Antall József Street – Erzsébet Street – back to original route.

Skipped stop: Intercity Bus Terminal.

These buses will stop at Tisza István Street stop on the detour route.

Routes 14 and 42:

Detour: Original route – Segner Square (outer stop) – Hatvan Street – Tisza István Street – back to original route.

Skipped stop: Intercity Bus Terminal.

These buses will not stop at any of the detour stops.

Routes 10/10Y and 71/71A:

Detour: Original route – Segner Square – Segner Square bus depot – Hatvan Street – Tisza István Street – Antall József Street – Erzsébet Street – back to original route.

Skipped stop: Intercity Bus Terminal.

These buses will stop at Tisza István Street stop on the detour route.

Route 60:

Detour: Segner Square (central island) – Hatvan Street – Tisza István Street – back to original route.

Skipped stop: Segner Square (trolleybus stop).

This route will stop at the Segner Square stop located on the central island.

Please note: During the construction period, the affected bus routes may experience longer travel times.