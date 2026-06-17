More than 60 students build smart devices in Debrecen engineering programme

The Agóra Science Experience Centre and Emerson NI have successfully completed another year of their joint career orientation programme, WATCH, which introduced secondary school students to engineering, programming, and innovation through hands-on projects.

During the 2025/26 academic year, more than 60 high school students designed and built interactive smart devices based on engineering principles. The programme, now in its fifth year, aligns with Debrecen’s efforts to provide young people with opportunities in technology and innovation.

The closing event showcased a variety of student-built projects, including robots, 3D-printed devices, interactive games, and practical everyday solutions. Working in teams, participants developed their ideas from concept to completion, gaining experience in design, construction, and problem-solving.

One team created a game called “Reflex Duel,” a two-player reaction table where participants compete by pressing illuminated buttons as quickly as possible during a 30-second challenge.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Mayor Lajos Barcsa emphasized the city’s commitment to creating opportunities for young people in Debrecen.

“In recent years, many new jobs have been created, especially in engineering-related fields, and these positions are looking for talented young people from Debrecen. Not everyone will become an engineer, but everyone in the WATCH programme has learned how to solve problems, manage projects, and work as part of a team,” he said.

The programme has been supported by Emerson NI since its launch. According to Managing Director Róbert Hosszu, the initiative has exceeded expectations, with more than 250 young people participating over the past five years.

He noted that thousands of engineering and technical positions remain unfilled both in Hungary and worldwide, while the rapid spread of artificial intelligence is further increasing demand for skilled professionals.

This year, three faculties of the University of Debrecen joined the programme, strengthening cooperation between secondary education, higher education, and industry.

A total of 13 projects were completed during this year’s edition of WATCH. Following introductory training, student teams spent three months developing their innovations with the support of mentors.