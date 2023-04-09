The Debrecen team made it to the international robotics student competition

The 16th Hungarian Youth Robot Cup (MIRK) has come to an end, from which six Hungarian teams advanced to the RCJ (RoboCup Junior) world championship in France, which will be held in Bordeaux in July. Eleven teams will represent our country at the RoboCupJunior European Championship in Croatia in June.

The robotics competition of the Magyar Robot Cup Foundation and the Neumann Society was organized for the sixteenth time. The Budapest leagues were hosted by the VIK Hospitality, Tourism, Beauty Baptist Technikum on March 8, and the Nyíregyháza leagues were held on March 31 at Nyíregyháza University.

According to the organizers’ announcement sent to MTI on Monday, both competitions commemorated the world-famous mathematician János Neumann with special performances on the occasion of the Neumann Memorial Year.

Lightning (Baptist Charity Service) for the world competition in Bordeaux in July in the Rescue Line category; Agora Robotics (Agóra Science Experience Center Debrecen) in the Rescue Maze category; In the Rescue Simulation category, SERVERHU.EU (Szent László Catholic High School, Technikum, Bilingual Elementary School, College and Kindergarten, Kisvárda); And in the On Stage Advanced category, the team named Hu-More-Bot (Robotintelligence Diákkör Nyíregyházi University) advanced.

In categories other than the qualifying competition, two more Hungarian teams, Kokany Corporations and Szechenyi Robotics, were invited to the RCJ World Championship based on their application.

Four of the six teams participating in the world competition can also represent Hungary at the European Championship in Croatia along with seven other teams.

According to the announcement, competitions in the internationally certified Rescue categories were held in Budapest, in which autonomously controlled robots must simulate escape situations from complex labyrinths.

As it was written, this year was the twelfth year in a row when the robotics team of the Baptist Charity Service – led by Csaba Abán, the vice president of the Robotics Department of Neumann Társaság – became the best in the Rescue categories they represented.

In the last 10 years of international competition, the roboticists of the Baptista Charity Service have achieved 6 World Championship and 5 European Championship podiums in the Rescue categories, including 2 World Championship and 2 European Championship titles.

According to the report, in Nyíregyháza, the teams, consisting mainly of elementary and high school students, competed in, among other things, the traditional robot soccer and the spectacular robot theater leagues.

MTI

Picture: The Agóra Robotics team won the Hungarian Youth Robot Cup