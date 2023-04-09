Selection of the 10 best artists among the exhibitors of the Debrecen Spring Exhibition

From 51 works, after a long consideration, the jury selected 10 creators, who will be rewarded with recognition. The identity of the prize winners will be revealed at the opening of the Debrecen Spring Exhibition on May 20 in the Bényi Gallery.

The Spring Exhibition rotates every two years to present works that can be classified as painting, graphics and photography, while sculptures are expected every year. This year there will be an exhibition of the works of painters and visual artists. The 32nd Debrecen Spring Exhibition can be visited between May 21 and June 20, 2023, during the opening hours of the Bényi Gallery.

József Baksai, Mihály Munkácsy Prize-winning artist and corresponding member of the Hungarian Academy of Arts, György Munkácsy Verebes, Mihály-Prize winner, Hungarian Merited Artist Award, head of the Szolnok Art Colony, and president of the Day of Hungarian Painting, Katalin Vizi, took part in this year’s judging committee. MODEM’s executive director, art historian Lilla Szoboszlai and cultural referent of the Mayor’s Office of Debrecen County, as well as graphic artist István Tamus, president of the Ajtósi Dürer Association of Graphic Artists, regional secretary of the Hajdú-Bihar county of the National Association of Hungarian Artists. From the 51 works, after a long deliberation, the jury selected 10 creators, who will be rewarded with recognition. The identity of the awardees will be revealed at the opening ceremony on May 20, 2023.

Here is the list of the exhibiting artists of the Spring Exhibition in Debrecen:

Gergely Pál Baráth / Anna Mária Bere / Eszter Biró / György Bogdándy / László Buka / Judit Cs. Horváth / Tibor Csernok / Melitta Méhi Csorján / Beeri David / Anita Deák / János Drienyovszki / Zsolt Durucskó / Éva Mária Erdős / Zoltán Fátyol / Bence Fogarasi Tamás / Krisztina Füleki / Krisztina Gargya / Zoltán Gonda / László Győri / Tibor Hegedűs / Imre Kassai / Krisztina Kiss-Karácsony / Klauqor / Klaudia Kőrösi/ / Judit Komlódi / Éva Kovácsné Nuridsány / Attila Kővári / Gábor Kustár / Eszter Láng / Gábor Lukács / Mihály Magyar / Imre Makai / Gabriella Mallár / Nagy Csenge / Marcell Nagy / Erzsébet Palotai / Imre Rácz / Lajos Ritók / Tamás Rózsa István / István Subicz / Ferenc Géza Sulyok / Antónia Szabó / Zsuzsa Szász / Béla Szepessy / Barnabás Szilágyi / István Tamus / József Tarnóczi / József Toró / Zsófia Turchányi / Rudolf Velényi / Lotti Zádor / Antal Zakar

debreceninap.hu