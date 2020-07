Located at the heart of Debrecen’s Great Forest, the oldest nature reserve in Hungary, our institution tries to fit in with the surrounding ecosystem, conserving and planting trees to maintain a healthy forest cover.

Thanks to such efforts, certain iconic representatives of the Great Forest’s fauna are also regular ‘visitors’ to our park – most recently, we were particularly delighted to spot a hoopoe, a three-time Bird of the Year in Hungary.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park