Road reconstruction works to begin on Main Road 33 in Debrecen

The Municipality of Debrecen will begin the reconstruction of Main Road 33, with preparatory utility works to be carried out by Debreceni Vízmű Ltd. before the road surface is renewed. The water utility company will perform pipeline relining at the following locations:

Füredi Road – Sinay Miklós Street junction Area around Balmazújvárosi Road 11 Balmazújvárosi Road – Köntösgát Row junction Area around Balmazújvárosi Road 10 (Water Production Plant I) Another section of the Balmazújvárosi Road – Köntösgát Row junction

The reconstruction of the water utility infrastructure is an essential prerequisite for the planned road resurfacing works.

First phase of the road reconstruction

The first stages of the project will begin on 18 June 2026.

Section between Bem Square and Nádor Street

(excluding the already renovated University Avenue junction)

The first step, starting on 18 June, will be the construction of temporary bus stops, followed by the building of bus stop platforms.

From 22 June, the two outer traffic lanes will be closed. Concrete works at the bus stops and the construction of curbs are expected to take approximately four to five weeks.

This will be followed by milling of the road surface in the affected areas and replacement of the binder layer.

The next stage includes raising manhole covers to the new road level and laying the final wearing course. These works are expected to take one to two weeks.

Afterward, the two inner traffic lanes will be closed for milling and resurfacing, a process expected to last approximately three additional weeks.

The entire section is expected to be completed by September 2026.

Second phase to start in July

Construction is expected to begin in early July 2026 on the section of Main Road 33 between Nádor Street and Füredi Road 94.

The section between Balmazújvárosi Road and Füredi Road 94, including the complete reconstruction of the intersection, can only begin once the contractor working at the Füredi Road – Csigekert Street – Szabó Lőrinc Street intersection fully reopens the area to traffic. This is expected in early July.

During the first stage, Debreceni Vízmű Ltd. will begin relining the north-south water pipeline between Sinay Miklós Street and Füredi Road. This work is expected to be completed by mid-August.

Renovation of the Balmazújvárosi Road and Nádor Street sections can begin after the utility works are finished.

Completion of the entire section is expected by the end of 2026.

The scheduling of further road sections will depend on the progress of the water utility reconstruction works carried out by Debreceni Vízmű Ltd.

The Municipality of Debrecen and Debreceni Vízmű Ltd. ask motorists and residents for their patience and understanding during the project. The goal of the investment is to provide the city with a safer, more modern road network and improved traffic capacity once the works are completed.

(debrecen.hu)