A dust storm raged in Hajdú-Bihar county yesterday

Due to the dry weather, the wind caused dust to blow in several parts of the country, including in the Hajdú-Bihar county. The MTI recordings were made at Hajdúböszörmény.

Útinform already indicated in the morning that the northerly wind will intensify during the day on Tuesday, based on the forecasts of the National Meteorological Service, in the northeastern counties, the northwestern part of Transdanubia, and the Balaton area; the strong wind is already carrying the dust in several places.

According to their announcement, the speed of the strongest gusts may exceed 70 kilometers per hour in places.

The strong wind is already carrying and stirring the dust on the Komárom section of the M1 motorway at kilometer 104, on the M3 motorway in the Hajdúnánás section, near kilometer 214, and on Highway 3 between Emőd and Vatta, the At kilometer 163. In these sections, the visibility may decrease, which is why Magyar Közút asks everyone to drive with increased attention in accordance with the visibility conditions.

According to the information, mainly in the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron, Hajdú-Bihar, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, Vas, Veszprém and Zala, the wind will increase to stormy during the day. In these counties, due to the dry weather, the wind can locally cause dust to blow not only on expressways but also on main and secondary road sections.

Motorists are advised to find out about the current road and visibility conditions at www.utinform.hu before setting off. In the areas affected by the dust storm, drivers should drive more carefully, more slowly and carefully than usual due to reduced visibility, Útinform pointed out.

On Tuesday morning, the National Directorate General for Disaster Management announced an accident caused by the strong wind on its website. According to the information, the wind pushed the trailer of a truck into a ditch on Highway 33, in the Mezőtárkány area, between Besenyőtelek and Poroszló.

