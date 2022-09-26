A fisherman drowned in the Sebes-Körös on the Hajdú-Bihari section of the river

A 55-year-old man, who went fishing on the river on Saturday afternoon, drowned in the Sebes-Körös, Tények learned.

Since the man did not answer his phone, his family started looking for him, but the police only found his body in the river. The body was spotted floating on the surface of the water near the bridge. They tried to resuscitate him, but he could no longer be helped.

His acquaintances know that the local man was diabetic, so it is possible that he fell ill and fell into the river.

debreceninap.hu