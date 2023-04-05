A couple wanted to rob a drunk elderly man in Polgár, but a passenger intervened

The Hajdúböszörmény District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the couple who took advantage of the drunkenness of a retired man for theft for the crime of robbery committed as an accomplice.



According to the indictment, on December 9, 2022, the 73-year-old victim traveled from his rural residence to Polgár early in the morning, where he collected his pension in the morning hours. The man then shopped at several stores and later went to a local pub, where he drank and chatted with the other guests.

The victim became heavily intoxicated in the afternoon and went to the bus station around 3:00 p.m. to go home. He sat down on a bench and started talking to the defendants who were waiting there. During their conversation, the perpetrators took advantage of the victim’s drunkenness, the accused man took HUF 3,000 from his pants pocket, while his partner took the victim’s bag.

The act of the defendants was noticed by a man getting off an incoming long-distance bus, who called on them to return the victim’s valuables. The defendants became angry because of this, finally returned the victim’s money and bag, and then left. The passenger followed them, while calling for police help on the phone, so the Hajdúnánás police officers arrived at the scene and arrested and detained the accused.

The Hajdúböszörmény District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the defendants under arrest for the crime of robbery committed as accomplices. In his indictment, he proposed that the Hajdúböszörmény District Court sentence the woman to prison, the multiple-recidivist male defendant to prison, and ban both of them from practicing public affairs as additional punishment.

debreceninap.hu