The Debrecen Women’s Association continues its monthly food distribution

It’s becoming a familiar sight that only those who arrive on time receive a hot meal at the food distribution organized by the Kéretlen Figyelem Public Life Association of Women in Debrecen.

As usual, the Kéretlen Figyelem Public Life Association of Women in Debrecen will welcome guests to their next free food distribution on Sunday, April 27, 2025, as they do on the last Sunday of every month.

Location: Debrecen, Petőfi Square, area in front of the underpass

Start time: 10:30 AM

The organization’s staff will begin handing out numbered tickets at 9:30 AM. As they note, in recent months the number of people showing up for lunch has been so high that, heartbreakingly, they have not been able to serve hot meals to everyone. Because of this, they are forced to use a ticketing system and will only be able to provide cooked meals for the first 150 people.

They also ask for the support of Debrecen’s residents. The organization gladly accepts all donations, from non-perishable food items and sweets to children’s toys.

Anyone wishing to help can get in touch at the following number: +36 30 9841 963.