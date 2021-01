The dog suffered poisoning and there also has been the risk of cooling for him when his life has been saved by the Civil Debrecen Animal Rescuers.



The Facebook post of the Civil Debrecen Animal Rescuers says that the “master” of the animal buried the dog alive, and at the last moment a passer-by called the rescuers. The dog was examined and taken care of by vets.

debreceninap.hu